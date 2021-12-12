BREITBART:

Abdul Elahi, a serial blackmailer who targeted 2,000 victims online, forcing them to self-harm and engage in paedophilic activity, was jailed after admitting 158 charges committed against 72 victims.

Abdul Elahi, 26, forced his victims, around 550 of whom were British, to send degrading images of themselves or others to him.

The National Crime Agency (NCA), roughly equivalent to America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), said that Elahi would target vulnerable people, such the underage and people in debt, by posing as a wealthy individual on ‘sugar daddy’ websites and promising large sums of cash for indecent photos.

After he obtained the photos, Elahi would use them as blackmail to extort more extreme photos and horrific videos from his victims, demanding that they film themselves self-harming and/or physically abusing young children and younger siblings, for example.

If victims refused to send Elahi what he demanded he would become aggressive and threaten to send their explicit photos and videos to their families and friends.

