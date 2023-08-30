Uganda charges man with ‘aggravated homosexuality’ punishable by death penalty under new law

Prosecutors in Africa said a 20-year-old man is the first person to be charged in Uganda with “aggravated homosexuality” − a crime punishable by death under a controversial anti-gay law that went into effect this spring, multiple media outlets are reporting.

The Ugandan defendant was charged with the offense on Aug. 18 after he allegedly “performed unlawful sexual intercourse” with a 41-year-old man, according to Reuters, the first outlet to report the news.

The outlet did not provide information about what made the defendant’s alleged crime aggravated.

The “Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023” was signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni in late May. The law imposes the death penalty for engaging in “same-sex sexual acts.” Instances include having sex while infected with a virus like HIV, having sex with a minor and having sex with a person with a disability.

Gay marriage is also forbidden and punishable by life in prison, under the new law.

READ MORE