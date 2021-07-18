Breitbart

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal took a swing at former NFL player and anthem protester Colin Kaepernick for parading around in a Fidel Castro t-shirt while claiming to protest oppression. In a July 12 tweet, the Cuban-American UFC fighter slammed Kaepernick for his hypocrisy even as protests rise against the communist regime in Cuba. “My father escaped Cuba when he was 14 years old,” Masvidal said in the video attached to his tweet. “And I’ve only heard the horror stories since I could process thoughts of how shitty this communist regime, killing machine is. So, I just want to shed some light on Cuba — big SOS signal for them.” “This oppression has been going on for 61 years,” Masvidal continued. “This is not just because of the pandemic, or it’s not just because they ran out of medicine — they’ve been out of medicine and they’ve been out of resources and food because of the corrupt government and the extreme corruption over there where only a few at the top eat and everyone has to suffer. Those days have to end.” Later, in an Instagram post, Madvidal recalled how Colin Kaepernick wore a t-shirt praising Cuba’s communist dictator, Fidel Castro, and added that “cowards” like Kaepernick should be sent to live in Cuba so they can experience real oppression.

