UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently insisted that he is not afraid of the cancel culture for speaking out about his conservative political beliefs because the U.S. is the “greatest country in the world.”

Masvidal told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that he is grateful to live in the U.S.A., celebrated his right as an American to speak out about his political beliefs, and asserted that Donald Trump was the “greatest president in the history of the world,” Fox News reported.

“First, let me say thank God for everything that I have, thank God that I even give this interview,” Masvidal told Kilmeade. “Thank God that I’m in the greatest country in the world, the United States, in the best state in the country, Florida. And I’m biased, the best city in the world, Miami.”

Masvidal called Trump the greatest president at the end of his last fight on April 8.

The champion fighter also told Kilmeade about his feelings for Florida and its gov.

