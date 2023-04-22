UFC icon Nate Diaz stunned onlookers as he was seen choking out a man in a street fight after attending his team-mate Chris Avila’s fight in New Orleans.

‼️ Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night…



[🎥 @PaulLABamba] pic.twitter.com/3sgu3Fac6F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023

Diaz was in attendance for Avila’s victory over Paul Bamba in the main event at Misfits Boxing 6 – but things would erupt outside.

The MMA fighter earlier caused a ruckus inside the venue when he threw a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor, as reported by MMA Fighting

But things would disintegrate even further after the fight when Diaz was involved in an altercation outside New Orleans’ XULA Convention Center.

Diaz, who is set to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match in August, was seen on video wrapping his arm around the man’s neck, leaving him out cold on the floor following the clash.

