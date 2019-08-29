NEW YORK POST:

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn is back in action – on the streets of Hawaii.

Videos obtained by TMZ Sports show Penn, 40, throwing a flurry of left hands while atop an unidentified man on Tuesday at the Lava Shack bar in Pahoa, where onlookers and security guards had to break up the melee.

Penn appeared to land at least four haymakers before he was pulled off the man – who later caught up with Penn and knocked him to the ground with a brutal combination of his own, according to the footage. Penn has lost seven straight fights inside the octagon.

A rep for Penn said the scrap started after “words were exchanged’ between the professional fighter and the man described as Penn’s acquaintance.

“From witness accounts, BJ tried multiple times to defuse the situation, but was hit repeatedly and knocked to the ground, as seen on the video,” the rep told TMZ Sports in a statement.