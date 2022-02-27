NEW YORK POST:

Joel Alvarez was on the receiving end of a bad-looking series of blows, including a vicious elbow, at UFC Vegas 49 that caused bad enough damage that his face was masked in blood and the referee stopped the fight, declaring Arman Tsarukyan the winner by TKO.

It took until just 1:57 in the second round for Tsarukyan to win his fifth straight fight, and the lightweight is now looking for a chance to make good on a 2019 loss to Islam Makhachev.

The commentary team knew the end was near when this elbow landed 😳 #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/3ATFeBQAoa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 27, 2022