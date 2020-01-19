New York Post:

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor wasted no time reminding people why he is the most exciting fighter in MMA. It took the Irishman just 40 seconds of the first round to dominate Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, earning an emphatic TKO victory in his first fight in 15 months.

McGregor softened up Cerrone with three shoulders to the face during a clinch, then stepped back and delivered a left kick that landed flush on Cerrone’s jaw. Clearly dazed, Cerrone staggered back against the Octagon and slowly slumped to the canvas as McGregor began to land a series of unanswered punches until referee Herb Dean called a quick halt to the fight.