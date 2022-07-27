A UCLA professor wrote a scathing blog post detailing his exit from his tenured job over the “woke takeover of higher education,” which he described as causing havoc at the powerful California institution and at colleges across the country.

“I’m a professor, retiring at 62 because the Woke takeover of higher education has ruined academic life. ‘Another one?’ you ask. ‘What does this guy have to say that hasn’t already been said by Jordan Peterson, Peter Boghossian, Joshua Katz, or Bo Winegard?’” UCLA professor Joseph H. Manson wrote in a post on July 4.

Manson had been a tenured professor of anthropology at the university since 2000 and described that the school’s department was “unusually peaceful, cohesive, and intellectually inclusive” when he was tenured.

But that all changed by the late 2000s, Manson wrote.

“Gradually, one hire at a time, practitioners of ‘critical’ (i.e. far-left postmodernist) anthropology, some of them lying about their beliefs during job interviews, came to comprise the department’s most influential clique,” he said, explaining that while the “militant faculty” grew, so did the pool of the “even more extremely militant graduate students.”

The anthropology professor highlighted that as the school took a more “woke” turn, he saw the “public torment and humiliation” of one colleague, P. Jeffrey Brantingham, who was lambasted by students for allegedly “entrench[ing] and naturaliz[ing] the criminalization of Blackness in the United States” over urban crime pattern simulation models he developed.

