CBS LOS ANGELES:

A quarantine order has been issued for hundreds of students and staff at two major Los Angeles universities – the University of California, Los Angeles, and California State University Los Angeles — who may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or cannot verify that they have immunity.

UCLA reported that, as of Wednesday, there were 119 students and 8 faculty members under quarantine and ordered to avoid contact with others.

Cal State L.A. reported that there were 127 staff and 71 students who had been sent home.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block announced the quarantines in a statement that confirmed one UCLA student has contracted measles.

“We were also informed that the student had attended classes at Franz Hall and Boelter Hall on three days — April 2, 4 and 9 — while contagious. The student did not enter any other buildings while on campus,” Block wrote.

“Dozens” of such orders were issued for students and staff who were in the CSULA Library North on April 11 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., officials said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health “has determined that there is no known current risk related to measles at the library at this time,” Cal State L.A. wrote in a statement.