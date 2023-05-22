The University of California Berkeley finds itself embroiled in controversy as it hosts an exclusive “black-only graduation ceremony,” which directly contradicts the principles of racial equality and integration established during the Civil Rights movement.

The African American Studies Department at UC Berkeley announced in March that they would be holding their annual “Black Graduation” ceremony for students in May.

“The Department of African American Studies plans on hosting our annual Black Graduation ceremony, which is open to all majors and degree programs across the campus,” read the announcement.

On Saturday, UC Berkeley held its black-only graduation at Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley.

“Black Graduation is an annual, campus-wide ceremony that celebrates all Black/African/African American identifying students upon completion of their undergraduate, master’s, Ph.D., J.D., and/or professional degree programs,” the live stream caption read.

Campus Reform reported that the public university’s separate graduation for African American students has been going on annually since 2013.

