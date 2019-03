CBS SAN FRANCISCO:

A man being sought for the assault of a conservative activist on the University of California, Berkeley campus last month has been arrested

Another conservative student was assaulted on @UCBerkeley's campus. I just spoke to the survivor of the attack who is a dear friend of mine. He is in good spirits and plans on continuing to fight for conservative values on campus once his black eye is gone! What a bad a**! pic.twitter.com/g67Y9pAszD — Brad Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 21, 2019

A statement from UC Berkeley Public Affairs said a warrant was issued for suspect Zachary Greenberg and UC police arrested him Friday, booking him into jail at 1 p.m.

Greenberg was identified as one of two men who confronted a conservative activist who had set up a table in Sproul Plaza. Hayden Williams, volunteer with conservative group Talking Points USA was displaying signs that read, “Hate Crimes Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims” – a reference to the Jussie Smollett case – and another saying “This is MAGA Country.”

Greenberg was seen on video landing two punches on Williams – one a glancing blow and another much harder directly on his face.