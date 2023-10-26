UC Berkeley aide offers students extra credit for attending pro-Palestine walkout

A teaching assistant at the University of California Berkeley offered her students extra credit for attending a pro-Palestine walkout amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel war before administrators nixed the option.Victoria Huynh, who is an aide in lecturer Harvey Dong’s course entitled “Asian American Communities and Race Relations,” gave the students the incentive in an email Tuesday, J. The Jewish News of Northern California reported.

“We’re offering a field trip and/or extra credit opportunity,” she wrote in the email, which was posted on X by a user who obtained the message.“Students can watch a short documentary on Palestine and call/email your local California representative using this linktree,” the Ph.D. student in ethnic studies wrote. “Doing so will either count as a field trip or an extra 5 points on the field trip category of your grade.”

