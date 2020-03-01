New York Post:

An Uber driver was viciously attacked last month by a rowdy quintet he picked up outside a Queens jiggle joint — and he remained in a coma Saturday, authorities said.

The 54-year-old cabbie picked up three men and two women — one with pink hair — outside the Privileged Gentlemen’s Club on Queens Boulevard in Woodside at about 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 5, officials said.

When the driver spotted the rowdy crew drinking booze during the ride, he told them to stop — but they refused and began squabbling with him instead during the ride to Manhattan, law enforcement sources said.

The fed-up driver pulled over on the northwest corner of East 62nd Street and 2nd Avenue, where the boozy group took the fight to the sidewalk, surveillance video released by cops shows.

