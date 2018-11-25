CONSERVATIVETREEHOUSE.COM

In June 2018 President Trump instructed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to initiate a 10% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods (Round #1). After two months of China refusing to negotiate renewed trade deals in good faith President Trump instructed Lighthizer to increase the tariff rate to 25% in August (Round #2). There is a third tranche of tariffs scheduled for January 1st, 2019. With a full quarter of trade data to analyze the impacts, the results are now measurable. A multinational group studying the outcome (full pdf below), identified that approximately 4.5% of the tariff is being carried by American consumers. The overwhelming cost of the tariff is being paid (20.5% absorbed) by Chinese producers.: (Via Bloomberg) President Donald Trump is succeeding in making China pay most of the cost of his trade war. That’s the conclusion of a new paper from EconPol Europe, a network of researchers in the European Union. U.S. companies and consumers will only pay 4.5 percent more after the nation imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, and the other 20.5 percent toll will fall on Chinese producers, according to authors Benedikt Zoller-Rydzek and Gabriel Felbermayr.

READ MORE AT CONSERVATIVETREEHOUSE