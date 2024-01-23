U.S., UK Strike Houthis Again After Joe Biden Admits Airstrikes Are Not Working

The United States and the United Kingdom struck more Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday in an eighth round of strikes, just days after President Joe Biden admitted airstrikes were not working to deter the militia group from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

Asked if the airstrikes in Yemen are working, Biden said on January 18, “Well, when you say ‘working,’ are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes.”

Defense officials on Monday, however, argued that while the Houthis still had capability, airstrikes against the Houthis have “removed significant Houthi capability.”

“We definitely feel that the strikes we have taken, the strikes tonight, the January 11th strikes with the same coalition partners and a number of self-defense strikes against imminent threats that have taken place in the interim have removed significant Houthi capability,” a senior military official said during a background briefing to reporters.

