U.S. citizens will be able select “X” as their gender on their U.S. passport applications from April 11, the White House announced Thursday as part of a rollout of new policies to coincide with Transgender Day of Visibility.

Why it matters: The development is a milestone for Americans who identify as nonbinary and gender-nonconforming, and the White House Tuesday called it a “major step” in the president’s efforts to expand their access to accurate ID documents.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security announced a series of moves to improve the travel experience for transgender people — something that has been notoriously saddled with stress and discrimination.

Details: The steps include updating the Transportation Security Administration’s Advanced Imaging Technology to “increase security and efficiency by reducing false alarm rates and pat-downs for the traveling public.”

