The United States is ready to begin training Ukraine forces on how to use and maintain donated Abrams tanks as it continues to fast track efforts to get them onto the battlefield against Russia, U.S. officials said Friday.

According to officials cited by AP, 31 main battle tanks will arrive at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany early in May and the troops will begin 10 weeks of training soon after.

The heavy armor will not be the examples given to Ukraine as it fights against Russia’s invasion. Instead, another 31 M1A1 battle tanks are being refurbished in the U.S. and those will go to the frontlines when ready.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the donation of the tanks and training to go with them in January, as Breitbart News reported.

Biden did not mention the costs at the time, but shortly after his remarks, the Department of Defense announced a package of $400 million under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

“This $400 million USAI package represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional capabilities to Ukraine,” the Department of Defense said in a press release.

