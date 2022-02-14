FOREIGN POLICY:

If U.S. intelligence reports are to be believed, it’s going to be a jittery week in Washington, with a Russian invasion of Ukraine even given a potential start date.

While the intelligence leak to the Associated Press indicates a Wednesday invasion plan, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was less precise, but apparently just as certain. “We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window,” he told CNN on Sunday

In Moscow, Russian officials have expressed befuddlement and exasperation with Western predictions of impending war. Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov has ridiculed U.S. warnings as “hysteria,” following an hourlong call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also took a turn in the prediction game, forecasting that any removal of Russian forces around Ukraine would be heralded as a victory for Western pressure instead of what Russia had planned all along.

“After Russian troops finish drills and return to barracks, the West will declare ‘diplomatic victory’ by having ‘secured’ Russian ‘de-escalation’,” Russia’s foreign ministry quoted him as saying following a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Away from the world of U.S. intelligence, there is reason to be wary of a spark igniting a conflict. On Sunday, a spokesman for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s Luhansk region warned of an impending assault by Ukrainian government forces, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

With confusion swirling, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will become the latest Western leader to gauge Moscow’s thinking when he visits Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. He visits Ukraine today to meet with President Volodomyr Zelensky.

