AXIOS:

U.S. suicide rates are at the highest level since World War II, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, per Bloomberg’s Cynthia Koons.

By the numbers: From 2000 to 2006, the suicide rate in the U.S. increased by an average of about 1% a year. From 2006 through 2016, it increased by 2% a year. There were 1.4 million suicide attempts in 2017 and 47,000 deaths.

Why it matters: Despite an improvement of material well-being, emotional distress in the U.S. has reached “crisis levels,” according to the CDC.

Koons reports that the national mental health epidemic stems from various causes, including “genetic, social, and environmental factors.”

It’s reached the scale of “the global financial crisis” — and yet there is no groundwork in policy, manpower or in institutions to address it.