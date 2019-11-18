MARKET WATCH:

While the U.S. stock market is soaring to new record highs, farmers are having trouble paying their bills in the heart of America’s agricultural sector.

U.S. stocks closed at fresh record highs on Friday on revived hopes for a U.S. – China trade deal despite mixed economic data. The Dow DJIA, -0.05% hit 28,000 for the first time after posting a fourth straight week of gains, while the S&P500 index SPX, -0.14% rallied for a sixth week, its longest winning streak since November 2017.

Meanwhile, farms incomes are falling in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and portions of western Missouri and northern New Mexico, according to the Kansas City Federal Reserve.

Farm income fell in each state within the region from a year ago and credit conditions in the Federal Reserve’s Tenth District deteriorated in the third quarter despite an increase in the price of certain commodities and additional government aid to farmers.