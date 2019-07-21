July 19, 2019 – U.S. Department of State:

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the identification or location of Salman Raouf Salman, also known as Samuel Salman El Reda, a key leader of Hizballah. Salman is most well-known for his prominent role in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society (AMIA), a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which resulted in the deaths of 85 innocent civilians.

Salman is a leader of Hizballah’s External Security Organization (ESO), which is responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing Hizballah terrorist attacks around the globe. Not only does he direct and support Hizballah terrorist activities in the Western Hemisphere, he has been involved in plots worldwide.

Concurrently with today’s Rewards for Justice reward offer, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Salman as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224. As a result of the designation, all of Salman’s assets that are based in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are frozen, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with him.