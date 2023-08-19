U.S., South Korea, Japan Announce ‘Regular’ Trilateral Military Exercises in Biden Summit

The trilateral summit between the United States, South Korea, and Japan at Camp David, Maryland, on Friday produced several joint statements reaffirming the commitment of the three free nations to stand for Taiwan’s freedom, denuclearize North Korea, keep the Indo-Pacific free, and support human rights. The statement issued on Friday by President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio was careful not to antagonize China too much, but it did call out the aggressive activities of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the South China Sea and oppose “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific.”

The statement reminded China that its avaricious claim to control the entire South China Sea has been thoroughly rejected by international courts and called on Beijing to halt such activities as the militarization of disputed islands, the “dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels,” and “illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.” The lengthy statement committed the trilateral alliance to protecting freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific, for “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” The alliance reaffirmed its support for Pacific Island countries and pledged to “work in genuine partnership with the Pacific in a transparent and effective manner.”

