U.S. Shoots Down Houthi Drone as Iran-Backed Jihadis Escalate Pirate Attacks

Acts of piracy by the Houthi insurgents of Yemen escalated on Wednesday as the Iran-backed terrorists launched two missiles at a commercial tanker full of jet fuel as it approached the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.A U.S. Navy warship responding to the incident shot down a Houthi drone that may have been sent to attack it.The tanker Ardmore Encounter, flagged in the Marshall Islands, was passing through the Red Sea on its way to the Suez Canal when it came under Houthi attack.

The tanker departed from Mangalore, India, with a cargo of jet fuel produced by Shell MRPL, a joint venture between the Shell oil company and India’s national oil firm. The fuel was ultimately bound for Europe.According to the owner of the vessel, the Ardmore Shipping Corporation, armed security officers aboard the ship used their weapons to drive away several skiffs loaded with pirates. The Houthis apparently launched missiles at the ship after this boarding attempt was repelled. Fortunately, both of the missiles missed the Ardmore Encounter.

READ MORE