U.S. shoots down 12 suicide drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land attack cruise missiles fired by Iran-backed rebels in southern Red Sea over 10-hour period

Houthi rebels supported by Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles north towards Israel on Tuesday, with the onslaught blocked by a U.S. Navy destroyer and F/A-18 Super Hornets.

U.S. Central Command said that the attack began at 6:30am and lasted for 10 hours.

‘U.S. assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis over a 10 hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on December 26,’ Centcom said on X.

‘There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries.’

READ MORE