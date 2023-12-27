U.S. shoots down 12 suicide drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land attack cruise missiles fired by Iran-backed rebels in southern Red Sea over 10-hour period

Savage Premium Subscription

Houthi rebels supported by Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles north towards Israel on Tuesday, with the onslaught blocked by a U.S. Navy destroyer and F/A-18 Super Hornets.

U.S. Central Command said that the attack began at 6:30am and lasted for 10 hours.

‘U.S. assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis over a 10 hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on December 26,’ Centcom said on X.

‘There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries.’

READ MORE

Savage Republic Book Available for Purchase

You may like these posts