U.S. sends additional air defense missiles to the Middle East and Pentagon orders MORE troops to prepare for potential deployment

Washington pledged more air defenses to the Middle East in response to recent attacks on U.S. troops in the region after Israel pounded southern Gaza with air strikes early on Sunday and promised to intensify its attacks in the enclave’s north.The U.S. said it would send more air defense assets, including a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions to the Middle East and would ready more troops.Drones and rockets targeted two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq last week, the latest in a series of attacks after Iraqi militants warned Washington against intervening to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

‘Following detailed discussions with President (Joe) Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region,’ Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.Washington has already sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

