BREITBART:

The Pentagon is hoping to team up with Australia to construct a rare earths processing facility that would permanently break China’s hold on an industry crucial to high-tech manufacturing and weapons development, Voice of America News (VOA) reported on Monday.

The outlet noted that securing a reliable source of rare earths is one of the Pentagon’s highest priorities, for the benefit of both America’s armed forces and those of allied nations. According to VOA:

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord told reporters Monday the Pentagon’s “highest potential avenue” is to build a rare earths processing facility with Australia in order to take care of the Pentagon’s needs and the needs of other international allies.

“The challenge is really the processing of them [rare earths] and having the facilities to do that, because quite often China mines them elsewhere and brings them back to China to process them,” Lord said.

About 80% of rare earth minerals imported by the United States come from China, and in 2017, China accounted for 81% of the world’s rare earth production, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Rare earth minerals are needed in U.S. military jet engines, satellites, missile defense systems and night vision devices.

“We’re concerned about any fragility in the supply chain, especially when an adversary controls the supply,” Lord said.