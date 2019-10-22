THE JERUSALEM POST:

US officials are seeking to avoid claims that they had any commitment to eastern Syria after President Donald Trump suddenly withdrew forces on October 6, an order that continued Monday as American vehicles exited to Iraq. This comes despite the fact that as recently as June, the Pentagon claimed to have trained 100,000 “partner forces” among the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and sought to train up to 10,000 more by this month.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed in an interview with CNBC on Monday that the US “completely fulfilled” its obligations to the SDF and disagreed with suggestions that the America had abandoned its partners. Around 250,000 people have been driven from their homes and hundreds killed, including members of the SDF that the US was training, since Washington opened eastern Syria’s skies so Turkey could bomb America’s former partners.

Former anti-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk noted on Twitter that Trump had claimed the US “never gave a commitment to the Kurds,” contrasting it with previous US statements in which the America had praised the Kurds, who make up the majority of the SDF, for fighting ISIS.