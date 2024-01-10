U.S. Sailor Gets 27 Months in Prison for Passing Military Secrets to China

A U.S. sailor was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,500 fine for passing U.S. military secrets to China in exchange for bribes, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.U.S. Navy Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, aka Thomas Zhao, of Monterey Park, California, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one count of conspiring with the intelligence officer and one count of receiving a bribe, the DOJ said in a release.“Mr. Zhao betrayed his solemn oath to defend his country and endangered those who serve in the U.S. military,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said in a statement.“Today, he is being held to account for those crimes. The Justice Department is committed to combatting the Chinese government’s efforts to undermine our nation’s security and holding accountable those who violate our laws as part of those efforts.”

