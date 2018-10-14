LEGALINSURRECTION.COM

This October marks the 60th anniversary of the creation of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). However, the commemoration was almost marred by tragedy when the launch of a Russian rocket to take an American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station was forced to make an emergency landing. “NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled at 2:40 p.m. (0840 GMT; 4:40 a.m. EDT) Thursday from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket. Roscosmos and NASA said the three-stage Soyuz booster suffered an emergency shutdown of its second stage. The capsule jettisoned from the booster and went into a ballistic descent, landing at a sharper than normal angle. The launch failure marks an unprecedented mishap for the Russian space program, which has been dogged by a string of launch failures and other incidents. …NASA and Russian Roscosmos space agency said the astronauts were in good condition after their capsule landed about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.”

