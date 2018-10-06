STAR TRIBUNE:

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison’s former girlfriend Karen Monahan has posted a medical document on social media that shows she told a doctor in 2017 that she had been in an abusive relationship with Ellison.

Monahan, who said Ellison domestically abused her in 2016, shared the patient progress notes from Nov. 2017 on Twitter several times this week.

Ellison, who is running for Minnesota attorney general, has denied the allegation, which emerged in August. Monahan’s son first told the story on social media, and she later confirmed what her son said. During a fight, Ellison pulled on her legs and feet while she was lying on a bed, Monahan said.

“Here is one of my Dr visits stating the abuse that occurred. It amazes me the measures people have to take for their humanity to be validated. #metoo,” Monahan posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

The document states that she told the doctor she had been in a very stressful environment for years and experienced emotional and physical abuse from a partner from whom she had since been separated.

“She did not have any physical injuries that required a physical examination in the past. She identifies the individual she was involved with as congressmen [sic] Ellison, and she is worried about retribution if she identifies him publicly,” according to the patient notes from Park Nicollet.