Many Haitian migrants camping in the Texas border town of Del Rio have been released into the U.S. despite the Biden administration’s indications they would be deported, according to a Wednesday report from The Associated Press.

KEY FACTS

One unnamed federal official “with direct knowledge of operations” told The AP Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, estimating the figure at thousands. A second official corroborated the mass releases of Haitians being processed under immigraiton laws, which the newspaper also said some of its journalists witnessed at the Del Rio bus station. Many are being released with notices to appear (NTA) at an immigration office within 60 days, the first official said, noting that this requires less processing time from Customs and Border Patrol Agents. The release of these migrants in the U.S. conflicts with the Biden administration’s statements that those entering the country will be sent home. The Department of Homeland Security and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Forbes.

CRUCIAL QUOTE

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a Monday press conference.

