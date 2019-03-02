CBS MIAMI:

The U.S. State Department re-issued a travel warning this week which recommends visitors use extreme caution in the Bahamas.

Federal officials issued the warning saying that “violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assault, is common, even during the day and in tourist areas.”

The warning specifically references New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahamas islands (Freeport), saying they are where “the vast majority” of crimes occur.

The department also emphasized the dangers of recreational watercraft because they are not “consistently regulated.”

“Watercraft are often not maintained, and many companies do not have safety certifications to operate in The Bahamas,” the warning said. “Jet-ski operators have been known to commit sexual assaults against tourists. As a result, U.S. government personnel are not permitted to use jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands.”