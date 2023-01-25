The White House is set to approve sending advanced M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Tuesday, reversing a months-long policy of resisting the repeated calls of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the same.

The U.S. announcement is expected to spark a similar one by Berlin approving Poland’s request to transfer German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to one official.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is yet to be made public.

AP reports a decision to send 30-plus tanks could be announced as soon as Wednesday, though delivery and assignment could take months for the tanks to be delivered.

U.S. officials said details are still being worked out with the Zelensky administration even as a string of senior Ukraine government officials were sacked or resigned amidst a flurry of corruption claims Tuesday.

As recently as last week Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters the Abrams is a complicated, expensive, difficult to maintain and hard to train on piece of equipment, as Breitbart News reported.

He also noted U.S. defense chief Lloyd Austin has been keen to avoid providing equipment to Ukraine that “they can’t repair, they can’t sustain and that they over the long term can’t afford because it’s not helpful.”

