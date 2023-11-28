U.S. Navy Rescues Israeli-Owned Ship from Armed Attackers in Gulf of Aden

A United States Navy destroyer, along with ships from allied nations, rescued an Israeli-owned ship from armed attackers on a small boat Sunday, according to U.S. Central Command (Centcom).

According to Centcom, the commercial vessel M/V Central Park issued a distress call that they were under attack by an unknown entity.

The USS Mason and ships from a U.S.-led counter-piracy task force arrived and demanded the five armed attackers release the vessel. The attackers debarked and attempted to flee in their small boat, but the Mason pursued the attackers until their surrender.

Centcom also said on Monday, as the Mason was concluding its response to the distress call from M/V Central Park, that two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen “toward the general location of the Mason and the M/V Central Park,” landing approximately 10 nautical miles from the ships. There was no damage or reported injuries.

The ship, which at the time was carrying phosphoric acid, is Liberian-flagged, but is managed by a ship management firm owned by Israel’s Ofer family, according to Al Jazeera.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Monday that the five armed attackers were currently aboard the USS Mason, and that “initial indications” are that they are Somali and not Houthi.

“We know that they’re not Houthi. Again, we’re continuing to assess the situation,” Ryder said.

