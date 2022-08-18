Fox News

The United States government left behind more than $7 billion in military equipment when it pulled out of Afghanistan during a chaotic and deadly withdrawal last year, an inspector general confirmed on Tuesday. A Defense Department inspector general report explained that the majority of the $7 billion left behind in the country was made up of tactical ground vehicles such as Humvees and mine-resistant MRAPS. The Afghan military possessed a ground vehicle inventory worth about $4.12 billion when Kabul fell to the Taliban in mid-August 2021. In addition to the ground vehicles, the U.S. military lost $923.3 million worth of military aircraft and $294.6 million in aircraft munitions. The inspector general report said that 316,260 small arms, including sniper rifles, machine guns, and grenade launchers, were left behind, amounting to $511.8 million.

