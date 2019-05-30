THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

The number of measles cases in the U.S. this year has broken a record, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday, warning that the virus may no longer be considered to have been eliminated in this country if the large outbreaks continue through the fall.

The CDC said 971 cases have been reported so far in 2019, including 91 cases in the past week and a half. The tally means in just five months the outbreaks have surpassed the previous high of 963 cases set 25 years ago, in 1994.

Most of the cases this year, and in the past several weeks are part of two outbreaks, in New York City and Rockland County, N.Y., where the virus has been spreading mostly among unvaccinated children in ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities. Several other states have reported either individual cases or small outbreaks.

“If these outbreaks continue through summer and fall, the United States may lose its measles elimination status,” the CDC warned in a statement. “That loss would be a huge blow for the nation and erase the hard work done by all levels of public health.”