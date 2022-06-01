Breitbart

The U.S. Marine Corps went full woke on Wednesday, marking the first day of “Pride Month” with a celebratory image featuring rainbow bullets. “Throughout June, the USMC [U.S. Marine Corps] takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement posted to social media. “We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect,” it added, using the hashtags #PrideMonth and #USMC. The statement is accompanied by an image of a Marine helmet adorned with six bullets, each a different color, comprising a rainbow:

Commenters were woefully unamused by the pandering attempt.

“Maybe focus on what’s actually important to the nation’s defense. China and Russia are bolstering up their ranks with masculinity understanding it’s necessity, while we seem to be celebrating sexual choices and gender changes in our military,” one user remarked as another said, “This makes me sad.”

“Is this satire?” another asked.

“I’ve seen it all now,” another exclaimed as one added, “Focus on building warriors and less about social bullshit.”

The tweet came on the first day of “Pride Month,” which spurred mass pandering from the Biden administration, corporate media, and various organizations.

