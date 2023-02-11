DNYUZ

An American fighter jet, acting on the orders of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shot down another unidentified flying object on Saturday, Canadian and American officials said, in the latest twist of the ongoing drama playing out over the skies of North America. “I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” Mr. Trudeau said in a statement he posted on Twitter. He said the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is operated jointly by the United States and Canada, “shot down the object over the Yukon.” An American F-22, he said, “successfully fired at the object.” As with the case of the object that President Biden ordered shot down on Friday, officials said they have yet to determine the identity of the object that was shot down over the Yukon Territory. Meanwhile, military troops with U.S. Northern Command were working with Alaska National Guard units, the F.B.I. and local law enforcement in wind, snow and ice to recover the still unidentified flying object that Mr. Biden ordered shot down on Friday, Defense Department officials said Saturday. With the recovery activities taking place on sea ice, in freezing temperatures and in limited daylight near Deadhorse, Alaska, the service members are being forced to move slowly, adjusting their pace to maintain safety, the officials said.

Read More