CNBC:

The United States was named the world’s most competitive economy by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday.

In its Global Competitiveness Index, WEF — known for its annual economic forum in Davos, Switzerland — ranked the U.S. as the most competitive of 140 economies, the first time the nation has reached the top spot in a decade.

Singapore and Germany ranked second and third respectively, with researchers finding the European economy was now less competitive than those in East Asia and the Pacific.

The report mapped the competitiveness of global economies using 98 indicators including workforce diversity, press freedom, labor rights, and disruptive businesses.

The U.S. was given a competitiveness score of 85.6 out of 100, with its strengths including business dynamism, its labor market, and the financial system. However, the report noted that the U.S. economy was being held back by a weakening social fabric, worsening security, lack of IT adoption, and corruption. It also lagged behind most advanced economies in terms of health, with the country’s life expectancy three years below the average of advanced economies.

Singapore, which closely followed the U.S., remained competitive thanks to policies that promoted openness, a key driver for its economic success. Meanwhile Germany, ranked third, scored highly on its macroeconomic stability, but like the U.S., was held back by slow IT adoption.

The U.K. was named the eighth most competitive economy, with WEF praising the quality of its research institutions and workforce diversity but giving the country a lower score for life expectancy and skills.