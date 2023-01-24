Health officials announced Monday they want to make coronavirus booster vaccinations an annual event in America, renewing a call first made by President Joe Biden.

AP reports the push comes as latest statistics show more than 80 percent of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccine dose, while barely 16 percent of those eligible have received the latest boosters authorized in August.

Biden first urged Americans last year to get coronavirus vaccine boosters, recommending one additional annual booster shot, as Breitbart News reported.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, get one more COVID shot. Once a year. That’s it,” Biden said during a speech on his imitation White House video set.

The president got his fifth coronavirus shot live on camera, even though he contracted and recovered from the virus last July.

READ MORE