The United States is extending the coronavirus pandemic public health emergency through April, President Joe Biden’s administration confirmed to CNBC on Friday.

The latest extension would be the 12th renewal since government officials first declared a public health emergency in January 2020, with renewals occurring every 90 days.

The decision to extend the emergency comes as public health officials reportedly expect a winter surge of coronavirus cases as individuals gather indoors more often. Officials are also concerned about the spread of omicron subvariants, CNBC reported.

According to Beckers Hospital Review:

The extension also comes amid uncertainty around public health as winter looms. New Omicron strains — dubbed “escape variants” for their immune evasiveness — have become the dominant strains in the U.S., accounting for 40 percent of all cases in the week ending Nov. 12. Daily cases in the country are expected to grow 39 percent from Nov. 3-17. Hospital admissions trends are expected to remain stable or be more uncertain, with 1,300 to 7,300 new admissions likely reported on Nov. 25, according to the CDC. As of Nov. 4, the nation’s seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 3,273.

