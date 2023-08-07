U.S. Energy Secretary Consulted Top Chinese Energy Official Before Draining Strategic Oil Reserve

The Biden Administration’s Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, held several talks with her Chinese counterpart prior to the widely-panned decision to drain the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) back in 2021. As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, the meetings were documented in Department of Energy (DOE) calendars obtained by Fox News. Granholm met with Zhang Jianhua, chairman of the China National Energy Administration, on November 19th and November 21st, 2021, meetings which were never publicly revealed. Just two days after their second meeting, on November 23rd, Joe Biden announced the decision to start draining the SPR in order to combat rising gas prices in the United States. “Secretary Granholm’s multiple closed-door meetings with a CCP-connected energy official raise serious questions about the level of Chinese influence on the Biden administration’s energy agenda,” said Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust. The Biden Administration has since claimed that the meetings had nothing to do with the oil reserves, and instead focused on global warming, without providing any evidence to back up this claim. The Biden White House has come under heavy fire over accusations that the Biden family is compromised by China, largely due to Hunter Biden’s numerous foreign business deals with Chinese businessmen during his father’s tenure as Vice President.

