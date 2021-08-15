Yahoo.news

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul told Americans to “shelter in place” in a security warning on Sunday, noting that there were reports of gunfire on the city airport. In a series of two alerts, the embassy initially said it had suspended consular services and warned Americans not to come to the embassy building or the airport. However, a revised alert sent less than 30 minutes later removed the warning not to come to the Embassy or airport. Both alerts said the airport may be the target of gunfire.

