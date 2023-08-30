U.S. Draws on Existing Stockpiles to Send Another $250 Million in Weapons to Ukraine

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will dig into existing stockpiles to enable an additional $250 million in weapons and ammunition to be sent to Ukraine as part of its ongoing support of Kyiv.

AP reports the drawdown from Pentagon inventories will include mine-clearing equipment, artillery and rocket rounds, ambulances and medical gear, among other items and spare parts, according to the State Department.

“The U.S. will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday during a press conference.

