U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT:

THE U.S. MILITARY IS downplaying suggestions that the Islamic State group is on the rise in Iraq amid reports in recent days of continuing and even increased hostilities by the extremist network.

Attacks by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, have risen to as many as 75 per month on average, up from 60 per month in recent years, according to recent reports. The group still holds control of a small swathe of territory in the Syrian town of Hajin, which remains under siege by U.S.-backed forces there known as the Syrian Democratic Forces. The New York Times reported Sunday that some Kurdish positions in Syria were digging trenches in anticipation of an Islamic State group resurgence after a U.S.-led operation cleared out its fighters.

However, Army Col. Jonathan Byrom, deputy director of Joint Operations Command, told reporters from his headquarters in Iraq on Tuesday that security there remains stable.

“Many attacks are going on, but they are not having a significant impact on the security situation,” Byrom said. “It really is a good news story.”

Byrom cited the U.S.-led coalition’s work to rebuild the Iraqi military and police forces after they were decimated by the Islamic State group’s initial onslaught in 2014 and the complex effort since then to unite at-times warring factions like Iran-backed militias and Kurdish units toward a common enemy.