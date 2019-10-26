REUTERS:

U.S. congressional Democrats, faced with stepped-up efforts by President Donald Trump’s Republican allies to disrupt their impeachment inquiry, are now considering calling only career government employees to testify at public hearings expected to start next month, according to congressional sources.

Democrats on the three House of Representatives committees handling the initial inquiries plan to conduct at least two more weeks of closed-door depositions with witnesses knowledgeable about dealings that Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other officials have had with Ukrainian authorities including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Top Trump advisers such as Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Energy Secretary Rick Perry have defied House subpoenas for documents.

