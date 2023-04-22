Pentagon leaders at a meeting on Friday with Western allies supporting Ukraine did not address pessimistic assessments contained in leaked Pentagon documents about the war effort that has cost the U.S. more than $115 billion, and instead tried to paint an upbeat picture of the coming counteroffensive.

They downplayed the impact of the leaks, which cast doubt on the Ukrainian military’s ability to make gains in the planned upcoming counteroffensive. According to one leaked U.S. intelligence assessment obtained by the Washington Post, Ukraine’s challenges in massing troops, ammunition, and equipment could cause its military to fall “well short” of Kyiv’s original goals for retaking Russian-occupied areas.

The assessment from early February reportedly warned of significant “force generation and sustainment shortfalls” as well as the likelihood that such an operation will result in only “modest territorial gains.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the beginning of a press briefing on Friday after meeting with members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a U.S.-led coalition of nations providing support to Ukraine.

