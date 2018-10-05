REUTERS:

The Trump administration is giving greater priority to Iran and radical groups it backs in a new U.S. counterterrorism strategy document released on Thursday that further increases the pressure from Washington on Tehran.

The strategy, unveiled by National Security Adviser John Bolton, is the first issued since 2011 when the Obama administration’s view of counterterrorism was focused almost exclusively on the threat posed by al Qaeda after the death of its founder, Osama bin Laden.

The priority given to Iran this time around reflects President Donald Trump’s drive to contain Iran’s influence in the Middle East, curtail its ballistic missile program and backing of extremist groups and force it to the negotiating table by re-imposing U.S. sanctions.

Iran was cited only once – on the penultimate page – of the 2011 counterterrorism strategy as an “active” state sponsor of “terrorism.”

But the current document shows how the Trump administration has put Shi’ite Muslim Iran at the center of U.S. concerns, even as it keeps a focus on Sunni Muslim militant groups in Syria and Iraq.

“In addition, the United States faces terrorist threats from Iran, which remains the most prominent state sponsor of terrorism, really the world’s central banker of international terrorism since 1979,” Bolton told reporters.

“Iran-sponsored terrorist groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad continue to pose a threat to the United States and our interests,” he said.

Bolton described “radical Islamist terrorist groups” as the pre-eminent transnational terrorist threat to the United States and to U.S. interests abroad.

He acknowledged that “additional challenges do remain” despite U.S.-backed forces having taken most of the areas of Syria and Iraq overrun by the Islamic State group several years ago.