Employees of the U.S. government in Tijuana, Mexico and Baja California were told to shelter in place late Friday as police responded to reports of violence and property crime, the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana tweeted late Friday night.

Driving the news: Reports of violence, vehicle fires and roadblocks in Tijuana, Ensenada, Tecate and Rosarito began late Friday.

Tijuana’s mayor said at least 2,000 officers and 3,000 National Guard troops were at the ready to restore order, NBC San Diego reports.

What they’re saying: Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, governor of Baja California, condemned the crime and violence in a video posted on Twitter.

“We will apply all the strength of our government so that there is peace and we find those responsible for these attacks,” she tweeted.

Police had already detained multiple people stemming from the incidents, per NBC San Diego.

No injuries or deaths have been reported as of Saturday morning.

